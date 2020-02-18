Ondo State: LG chairman tasks electoral body on credible, transparent polls

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has been advised to conduct transparent and credible elections in the state during the next local government polls slated for April 18.

Mr Abayomi Adesanya, the Caretaker Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, gave the advice on Tuesday.

This was when the officials of ODIEC, led by its Electoral Officer, Mr Adeniyi Aduwo; paid a courtesy visit to the council ahead of the forthcoming local government elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ondo State Local Government elections would hold on April 18 across the 18 council areas.

According to him, the residents of Ondo State can only elect their representatives through the conduct of credible, fair and transparent elections.

“It is by conducting a free, fair and transparent electoral process that the members of the public can elect their own representatives.

“I urge ODIEC to act as a neutral umpire by conducting free, fair and transparent elections in the forthcoming council polls,” he said.

The ODIEC’s electoral officer, Mr Adeniyi Aduwo, promised that the commission would conduct credible elections without fear or favour.

Aduwo called on the chairman to support the commission in its quest to conduct a hitch-free election in the state. (NAN)