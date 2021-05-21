The Ondo State government has called on traditional rulers to support government’s efforts aimed at tackling insecurity and criminal activities in the state.The Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa made the call at the monthly meeting of the 130 Crowns Club in Ondo state, which held at the Palace of Ojomuluda of Ijebu Owo, Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo in Owo Local Government Area of the the state.He commended the traditional rulers for their positive roles before, during and after the last Ondo state gubernatorial poll

.He pointed out that their wise counsel and fatherly advice were greatly appreciated and assured them that all their requests would be looked into and the needful would be done.

The Chairman of the 130 Crowns Club, who is also the Akinpisa of Ipinsa, Oba Olufunmilayo Omoniyi who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers laudedthe state government for the positive roles and developmental strides recorded by Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration. (NAN)

