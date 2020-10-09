Ondo State Governorship Election: I-G orders restriction of vehicular movement

The Inspector-General of Police, (I-G) Maohammed Adamu has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 11.59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 in Ondo State.

The order is contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the order is part of efforts by the Force to ensure effective coordination of public order and safety during the gubernatorial election. ​

He said the idea was to prevent political actors and trouble-makers from freely engaging in unpatriotic acts, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs, movement of political thugs and disruption of the electoral processes.

Mba said the I-G called on residents of the state to go out in their numbers to exercise their franchise.