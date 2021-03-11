Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has approved the appointment of Mr John Adeyemo as the new Head of the Ondo State Public Service.

This is contained in a press statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Akure by Mr Olabode Richards, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemo replaces Mr Dare Aragbaiye whose tenure as Head of Service, ends on Thursday.

Akeredolu appointed Aragbaiye as Head of Service on July 1, 2019.

The statement said Adeyemo’s appointment was in recognition of his track records of years of dedication, trustworthiness, reliability and efficiency.

It added that Adeyemo, who joined the state’s public service in 1990 as an Administrative Officer II, was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Orientation, prior to his latest appointment.

The statement also said: “Adeyemo, an astute and experienced administrator, had traversed almost all the Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), in the course of his career in the Ondo State public service.

“Adeyemo was for many years the chairman of the state’s Administrative Officers Forum where he provided leadership and mentorship for officers in the elite corps of administrative officers’ cadre.

“He is a member of many professional organisations, including the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management and the Nigerian Institute of Management.’

“He is also member of the Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria, among others.’’

The statement said Akeredolu enjoined Adeyemo to sustain the current robust relationship between the state’s workforce, labour leaders, and government, while pursuing excellence in the state’s public service.

“The new Head of Service will be sworn-in on Friday, March 12,’’ the statement added. (NAN)

