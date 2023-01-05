Ondo State Fire Service fully equipped to tackle emergencies – Official

Alaba-Olusola Oke

The Ondo State Fire Service has adequate facilities to respond to fire outbreaks and rescue operations, the state Chief Fire Officer, Mr Busayo Araroba, has said.

Araroba gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Akure on Thursday.

He said that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had been very supportive of the department and had procured fire fighting equipment and enhanced the welfare of staff.

“The Ondo State Government is doing everything humanly possible to help the fire service.

“There are operational vehicles and personnel and the supply of fuel to our vehicle has been regular.

“This initiative has made our rapid response team very functional in time of emergencies,” he added.

According to Araroba, additional firemen recruited into the service will resume duty soon to complement the existing workforce.

“Our personnel are being trained and re-trained periodically and we are the best fire service in the region,” he said.

The chief fire officer urged the general public to support the service to discharge its duties more efficiently.

“Some of the challenges we are facing were late calls and sometimes the public bully our personnel for no reason,” he added.

The state chief fire officer cautioned operators of cooking gas plants and outlets to adhere to safety rules by adopting relevant measures to avert fire incidents.

Araroba also said that the fire service has been rendering humanitarian services such as rescue of stranded pregnant women and accident victims and conveying them to hospital.

“We also visit banks, supermarkets, filling stations, ministries, departments and agencies to sensitize people on preventive measures against fire outbreaks,” he added (NAN)