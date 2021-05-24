Ondo State denies adopting Oodua anthem

Ondo State has denied adopting Oodua anthem, saying that indigenous anthem adopted state was distinct Oodua anthem.

is contained in a statement Mr Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to . Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Monday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the state had in the twilight of Akeredolu’s first term in office, adopted the anthem which was recited after the national anthem at functions.

He explained that the rationale behind the adoption of the anthem was to promote the tradition and culture of the Yoruba race.

According to him, clarification is necessary in order to avoid misinterpretation, misconception and outright misunderstanding of the aim of the state .

“The recently dissolved Ondo State Executive Council (SEC) on Feb. 18, 2021 approved an indigenous anthem for the state.

“But it has come to notice that the anthem is referred to as Oodua anthem.

“I wish to state that what was approved for the state was Ondo state anthem and Oodua anthem,” he said. (NAN)

