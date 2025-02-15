Ondo State Attorney General Mourns Demise of Chief Ayo Adebanjo

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State,

Dr. Olukayode Ajulo,has mourned the Denise of the Chief Ayo Adebanjo describing him as a titan of justice and conscience.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State,

Dr. Olukayode Ajulo,has mourned the Denise of the Chief Ayo Adebanjo describing him as a titan of justice and conscience.

Ajulo said the life of Chief Ayo Adebanjo was an embodiment of courage, an unyielding commitment to the Yoruba cause, and an expansive vision for a just and equitable Nigeria.

He said,”Today, I join the countless voices across our land in mourning the irreplaceable loss of a towering statesman, a remarkable visionary, an unwavering defender of justice, and an uncompromising advocate for truth, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. His life was an embodiment of courage, an unyielding commitment to the Yoruba cause, and later, an expansive vision for a just and equitable Nigeria- a steadfast advocate for the Yoruba people and later a pan Nigeria advocate. His words carried the weight of history, and his actions blazed a trail for those of us who dared to dream of a better society.

“His unwavering spirit and indomitable passion for our heritage inspired countless individuals, including myself. He was a beacon of hope, igniting in us the courage to pursue our dreams and stand firm in our beliefs.”

Ajulo added,”Born in 1928 and call to the English Bar at Lincoln’s Inn in 1961, Chief Adebanjo was more than a mentor to me, he was a father figure, a relentless advocate for justice, and a guardian of our collective conscience. He inspired us, not just with his words, but with his unwavering resolve to always stand on the right side of history. His indomitable spirit and profound wisdom left an indelible mark on my journey, shaping my convictions and fortifying my belief in the power of justice and unity.

“One of the most painful chapters in our history was the unfortunate fallout between his group and Chief Fashoranti, alongside Afenifere. In its depth and implications, it stands as a moment more wrenching than even the agelong Kiriji War- a wound that threatened to fracture our collective identity. Yet, amidst the shadows of division, I am sure it is not at ease that the development as I vividly recall the gleam of hope in Chief Adebanjo’s eyes when Dr. Mimiko insisted and reconciled us as well as led me, the late Yinka Odumakin, and our Afenifere Renewal Group back into the embrace of the main Afenifere fold. That moment, to Chief Adebanjo, was nothing short of the biblical parable of the return of the lost sheep, a testament to the power of reconciliation and the undying strength of our shared heritage.”

According to him, Chief Adebanjo’s legacy is etched in the annals of history, not just as a voice of defiance against oppression, but as a lighthouse guiding future generations toward justice, truth, and unity. “He taught us that true leadership is not about personal gain but about uplifting others, breaking barriers, and forging a path toward a just society.

“Though he may have left us, taken his final bow, his spirit remains ever vibrant in the hearts of those of us privileged to have walked in his light. We shall carry forward the torch he so bravely bore, ensuring that his fight was not in vain. Rest in power, Baba. Your legacy is immortal,” he said.