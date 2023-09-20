Ondo State Assembly writes deputy governor over allegation of gross misconduct

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday in Akure directed the Clerk, Mr Jaiyeola Benjamin to write to the state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct levelled against him.

The petition, which was signed by nine out of the 26 members of the house, was read at a plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Mr Olamide Oladiji.

Moving the motion earlier, Majority Leader, Mr Olamide Ogunmolasuyi (APC-Owo 1) quoted the 1999 Constitution to back up the need to write to the deputy governor over the allegation before the house.

Mr Tope Agbulu (APC-Akoko South West 2) seconded the motion.

Meanwhile, a law to amend the Ondo State Law Commission (2006) to change the tenure of its members to part-time tenure of office, scaled through second reading on Wednesday.

The law was committed to the house’s Committee on Judiciary for consideration. The committee is expected to revert to the committee of the whole house later. (NAN)

