Ondo State Assembly reinstates Ifedore LG Chair

By Oluwafemi Ojo

The Ondo State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension order placed on the Chairman of Ifedore Local Government, Mr Alex Oladimeji.This is contained in a statement issued early hour on Wednesday by Mr Olugbenga Omole, the Chairman,House Committee on Information,Youth and Sport in Akure.

The chairman said that the House adhoc Committee Chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Samuel Aderoboye which investigated Oladimeji, submitted a reviewed report to the parliamentary meeting of the House on Feb. 17.In the reviewed report, the Committee noted that allegations against the council boss,Oladimeji were more political than administrative.

The Committee noted that all grey areas of the allegations in the petition had been thrashed and found to be baseless.Consequent, he said, upon the resolution of the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun recalled the Chairman to continue his work for the people and resume office with immediate effect.He said Oleyelogun advised the reinstated chairman to be more focused in the discharge of his duties and pledged to continue to play his supervisory role of ensuring prompt and adequate dispensation of dividend of democracy to the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oladimeji was suspended on Nov. 25, 2021 by the assembly, following a petition to the Houses alleging him of gross misconduct amidst abuse of office and to allow an unhindered investigation into the allegations levelled against him.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

