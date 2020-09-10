Ondo: Shock as fire guts INEC office in Akure

Share the news













A massive fire broke out Thursday September 10,2020 at the Ondo State Head Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure, an official statement confirmed.

The inferno, which has come as a shock to observers gutted the container housing Smart Card Readers. It began started at 7.30 pm. Men of the Fire Service are however currently containing the fire, the Commission’s statement said.

National Commissioner, Barrister Festus Okoye, who is in Ondo State in connection with preparations for the Ondo State Governorship election scheduled for 10th October 2020, rushed to the office at about 8pm.

The Administrative Secretary of the State, Mr. Popoola and some staff of the Commission were also there.

Barrister Okoye said investigation into the cause of the fire would commence promptly after the fire has been contained.