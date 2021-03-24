Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has mourned the untimely death of a former lawmaker and aide, Mr Akpoebi Lubi.

Tofowomo, in a statement on Wednesday in Okitipupa by his media aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola, described the untimely death of Lubi as sad and unfortunate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lubi, 45, a former Minority Leader, Ondo State House of Assembly, reportedly died in an auto crash after his car collided with a truck on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Akure.

“Hon Lubi was my former adviser on security matters, a very loyal and amazing friend. It is a big loss to Ondo South and our party in the state.

“The news of his sudden death is very sad and unfortunate, because I cannot imagine how his family will be feeling right now.

“I pray to God to grant his family the strength to bear this great loss. My most sincere condolences to his entire family and our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party in the state”, Tofowomo said.

NAN reports that Lubi was also a former Caretaker Chairman, Ese-Odo Local Government Area. He left behind a wife and five children. (NAN)

