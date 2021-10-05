Ondo Senator congratulates lawmaker for returning to PDP

Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo has congratulated Mr Mike Omogbehin, a former federal lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, for returning to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Tofowomo, a PDP chieftain representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said that Omogbehin has just returned to the party he rightly belonged.

Tofowomo message is contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola, on Tuesday and made available to newsmen in Okitipupa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omogbehin recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP, his former party.

While welcoming him, Tofowomo described Omogbehin’s achievements as meaningful and unbeatable as a former federal lawmaker under the PDP platform.

“I welcome you back home, your achievements under the PDP platform is meaningful and unbeatable in the history of Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

“I respect you a lot for returning to where you rightly belong. I enjoin other members in other political parties to return home as well.

“The PDP is a party to beat. If Jesus tarries in His coming, together we shall work for the victory of the PDP and take over the seat of power in Abuja come 2023 by the grace of God,” Tofowomo said.

NAN reports that Omogbehin, a member of the House of Representatives between 2015 to 2019, left PDP for APC when he lost the party’s (PDP) primary to the current federal lawmaker, Mr Gboluga Ikengboju.

Ikengboju is also of the PDP.

Omogbehin subsequently moved to the ruling APC in 2020. (NAN)

