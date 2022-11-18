Ondo Seaport will be actualised–Dabiri-Erewa 

By Maureen Okon

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NidCOM), says the Ondo Seaport will soon be actualised.

Dabiri-Erewa made this known at the end of a 3-day Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) held at the Conference Center of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the just-concluded NDIS had as its theme: “Optimising Investment Opportunities for National Development “.

According to the NiDCOM chief, one of the major aims of the summit is to drive key investments in various local sectors of the economy.

“The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, has assured that the dream of having an Ondo Seaport will soon be actualised,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewaurged the participants to invest back home, as the state in focus, Ondo state, had been able to showcase the numerous investment opportunities in the state.

Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, the Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), represented by Hajia Hafsat Kadiri, revealed the organisation’s readiness to support and partner with investors and developers.

“The Diaspora City will be standing on 600 hectares of land in Abuja as a pilot project. We hope to extend it across the nation.

“Diasporans are hereby welcome to build their own cities in their respective states,” he said.

Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), represented by Dr George Ekpungu, Secretary to the commission said Nigeria was the best destination for Investment.

“Nigeria has vast opportunities which require responsibility to be turned into National investment. With Integrity and accountability in management of resources, investments will yield optimum benefits to both investors and the nation,” Bawa said.

He said that the agency was committed to tackling corruption and sanitising the economic space to ensure investors get value for their money, especially through the three recent laws.

“They are: Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act 2022, Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022, and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022,” he said.

Amb. Zubairu Dada, Minister of State of Foreign Affairs, represented by Dr Oludare Folowosele, described the diasporans as veritable sources of joy to the country.

He assured that the ministry would continue to work closely with every stakeholder to champion the cause of the diasporans.

Mr Adesola Olusade, the Permanent Secretary, FCT, commended NiDCOM and others partners for putting up the event.

“It is obvious that the Diaspora summit has been getting better over the years. We look forward to having FCT as a state in focus, because the opportunities here are vast”, he said.

Mr Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, challenged the diasporans to sell Nigeria as an investment destination to the world.

“We can collaborate with those of us at home and those in the diaspora to bring more businesses to Nigeria. We need a pathway like interpretation of the constitution so that anyone with a link to Nigeria will identify himself as a Nigerian.,” he added.

Mr Michael Ana-Nnachi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations, urged diasporans to look inwards and work with the government to build an economy that would bring about a change in the fortunes of the nation.

Ana-Nnachi further suggested that the summit be adopted as a forum for unity and diversity and an encouragement hub where knowledge was shared freely with the hope of transforming Nigeria.

NAN reports that the 3-day event ended with a dinner and gala night to entertain participants and friends of Nigeria. (NAN).

