Ondo Returning Officer: INEC faults PDP’s claims, says it’s ‘unhelpful speculation’

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has reacted to claims by Peoples Democratic Party PDP, about the man the party said has been appointed the Returning Officer for Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

According to a statement by Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education, the Returning officer already appointed by the commission is neither from Ondo state nor Obafemi Awolowo University,OAU as PDP claimed.

The Commission said assertions by PDP amount to “unhelpful speculation” on the matter which is solely INEC’s constitutional and statutory function.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Returning Officer for the Ondo Governorship election is not from Ondo State and not from the University mentioned in the said press conference. The Returning Officer appointed by the Commission will report to the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ondo State on the date conveyed in his letter of appointment issued several days ago,” Okoye said.

The statement by Okoye reads in full: “The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a press conference addressed by the Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council and Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, on Thursday October 8, 2020 to the effect that the Commission has appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Professor Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede, as the Returning Officer for the Ondo Governorship election taking place on October 10, 2020.

“While the Commission will not be drawn into speculations relating to the performance of its constitutional and statutory functions, it is imperative to set the records straight for the benefit of the people of Ondo State and the integrity of the electoral process.

“It is the sole responsibility of the Commission to appoint a Returning Officer for the Ondo Governorship election and does not share this responsibility with any individual, group or Political Party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Returning Officer for the Ondo Governorship election is not from Ondo State and not from the University mentioned in the said press conference. The Returning Officer appointed by the Commission will report to the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ondo State on the date conveyed in his letter of appointment issued several days ago.

” The Commission is firmly focused on the conduct of free, fair and peaceful election and implores all the stakeholders to cooperate and play their own part in ensuring peaceful election and not to engage in unhelpful speculation.

“The main concern of the Commission is in ensuring a credible electoral process while the outcome is in the hands of the people of Ondo State.”

