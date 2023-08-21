Ondo Reps Member, Tunji-Ojo resigns from 10th House

The Federal lawmaker representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has resigned his membership of 10th House of Representatives, after accepting his nomination by President Bola Tinubu to serve as a Minister in his cabinet.

Tunji-Ojo’s resignation was contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

A copy of the resignation letter was made available to Journalists by Hon Tunji-Ojo’s spokesman, Mr Babatunde Alao, Sunday night.

In the letter, Tunji-Ojo confirmed that his resignation from the National Assembly was necessitated by his appointment to serve Nigerians as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He explained that he has been chosen at a time when the country was in dire need of technocrats to help contribute their quota to the advancement and economic growth of the nation.

While appreciating President Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve the country in his new role as a Minister, Hon Tunji-Ojo said he is prepared to give his best for the renewed hope agenda of the present administration.

“Our dear country is in dire need of collaborative and concerted efforts that would engender the much-needed advancement to greater heights and I have been appointed to contribute my quota to achieve that enviable objective as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the letter reads in part.

Hon Tunji-Ojo, popularly known as BTO is among the 48 Ministers nominated by President Tinubu and he is to be sworn in today in Abuja, alongside 44 other cleared nominees.

He was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2019 where he served as the Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) in the 9th National Assembly.

He was subsequently re-elected into the National Assembly for a second term after winning the 2023 elections.

Aside being a Member of several committees in the House, Tunji-Ojo facilitated several projects of tremendous value and development to his constituents and constituency.

He has been designated by President Tinubu and would be sworn in today as Minister of Interior.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

