Ondo Rep, Tunji-Ojo tasks Niger Delta leaders to collaborate Govt in developing region

Member representing Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has called on leaders and various stakeholders to join hands with the government to develop the Niger Delta region.

This was, even as the Lawmaker also assured the people of the region of government’s continuous interventions, to alleviate the challenges in the region.

Rep. Tunji-Ojo, who is the Chairman, House Committee on NDDC, made this known while fielding questions from newsmen at the funeral ceremony of his father-in-law, Chief (Engr.) Benson Akinola Otegbeye at the weekend in Owo, Ondo State.

According to him, government alone could not do everything for the people of the region, urging stakeholders to collaborate and make sure the life of the average Niger Deltan gets better.

“We assure the people of Niger Delta that we will continue to do our best, to do what we know how to do, what we have been doing; which is fighting for the people of Niger Delta.

“Today, like what I keep saying, where NDDC was in 2019 when I came on board is not where it is now. We thank God we’ve had our storms, but nevertheless we are all in one government, the bottom line is ability to collaborate and make sure the life of the average Niger Delta get better and that’s we are committed doing”, he said.

On the life of his father-in-law, whom the entire state stood still for his burial, Rep. Tunji-Ojo described him as a disciplinarian, saying he was somebody whose life was a mode of guidance for his wife.

“I could remember before I even got married to my wife, he was there for us. He has always been a pillar of support for us, he was somebody whose life and moral compass is a mode of guidance for my wife and the kind of supporting culture that he trained my wife with; perfectly imbibed in her and is a reason why today am grateful to God for having such a pleasant woman as a wife”, he eulogized.

Rep. Tunji-Ojo observed that, though the event was a sad moment, but it was also a celebration of life.

“So, for me, it is a very sad moment, but is also a celebration of life, because we thank God that we are here and we continue to pursue his legacies and we continue to do all we can do, in order to do what he knows best, which is to provide succour and also help humanity”, he added.

The Lawmaker eulogised the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who led over 40 lawmakers to the funeral ceremony.

He said, “We are grateful to God for the presence of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, with over 30 to 40 members of the House of Reps.”

Also present at the event were the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Godswill Akpabio; Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC, Senator Peter Nwaobochi; deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky O. Aiyedatiwa; Wife of the Governor, Chief Mrs. Betty Akeredolu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale; the Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Hon. Fatai Adams.

Others include, Interim Administrator of NDDC, Mr. Effiong Akwa, his Commissioners, Members of the House of Representatives, Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly and the Executive Council, traditional rulers led by the Chairman, Ondo State Traditional Council and the Deeji of Akure, Oba Aladetonyinbo Aladelusi,p olitical associates, among others.

