Ondo polytechnic to commence online lectures May 14

The authorities of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, , says it will commence lectures on May, 14, 2020.

The Rector, Mr Gani Ogundahunsi, announced this in a statement issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Samuel Ojo, on Saturday.

This followed the management approval for teaching of through the institution’s e-learning portal to meet up with its academic calendar due to the .

Ogundaunsi, therefore, charged participants of the institution’s e-learning programme to join hands with the management to make the e-learning work.

He said that the idea of e-learning became necessary to imbibe the online learning culture and keep and lecturers engaged with their academics.

He stated that e-learning would be employed for learning without violating the social distance policy introduced to curb the spread of virus.

Also, the Director of ICT, Olusegun Adeoni, said that the e-learning platform would afford both lecturers and students opportunity to carry out various academic activities.

Adeoni explained that the platform, which could be used for both teaching and assessment, would enable lecturers to remotely reach out to their students.

According to him, the online lecturing platform, commencing on Thursday, can only be accessed by registered students.

He enjoined lecturers to reach out to their course representatives through the platforms and intimate them accordingly. (NAN)

