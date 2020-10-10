Ondo Polls: Thugs stab man with bottle at polling unit

Rival party supporters clashed in Ward 4 unit 002 in Ijomu/Obanla where a man was stabbed with a bottle by thugs and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The victim, simply called Gboye, was described as a strong supporter of a major contender for the Ondo governorship position.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security operatives immediately stepped in and calmed the situation.

Voting had also began in Sacred Heart primary school ward two unit nine and unit 10 where voters lined up in an orderly manner to cast their votes.