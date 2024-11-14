Ondo Polls: Shettima seeks massive votes for Aiyedatiwa 

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has implored voters in Ondo State to re-elect Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami, in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Shettima made the call on Wednesday while addressing the crowd at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park, Akure, for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign.

The Vice-President assured that the duo would bring hope, prosperity, and unity.

He added that they would ensure that the sun continued to shine brighter in the sunshine state.

Shettima told the electorate to ensure their votes collectively become their voice, conviction and message to those underestimating APC’s strength and will in the state.

“Aiyedatiwa is not merely campaigning to hold onto a position — he is campaigning to bring hope, prosperity, and unity to every corner of Ondo State.

” I am confident he is the leader who can turn these ambitions into realities. This election is more than a choice between two candidates.

” It is a choice between progress and stagnation; unity and division. It is a chance to stand with a party that has consistently delivered and with a leader who truly understands the heartbeat of Ondo.

“So, as you go to the polls, remember what we stand for. Remember what you deserve: a governor with the experience, the compassion, and the strength to keep pushing Ondo toward greatness.

“Let’s secure Ondo’s future together. Let us vote APC, and re-elect Aiyedatiwa,” he said.

Extending President Bola Tinubu’s goodwill to the people of the state, Shettima said the President was in support of Aiyedatiwa.

According to him, President Tinubu is confident that the governor’s re-election will sustain the commitment of APC to the people’s well-being.

“Today, I bring you the goodwill of President Tinubu, who would have loved to be here today, but he is with us in spirit, and he has fully endorsed the Aiyedatiwa-Adelami ticket as the torchbearers of prosperity for the state,” he said.

Shettima urged the people of Ondo to look beyond distractions and instead at the integrity and stability, the APC has brought to the state.

“Look at the work we’ve done to strengthen our economy; even if the gains may not always be immediately visible. Consider the real, practical solutions APC offers to make the sun shine brighter in Ondo State,” he added.

He described Aiyedatiwa and his deputy as men of exceptional courage and leaders tested by challenges that would have deterred many.

Shettima noted that the governor had shown remarkable resilience in building a formidable force for the APC in the state.

“From overcoming politically motivated attacks to uniting our great party, he has proven himself not just a survivor but a leader who stands strong for the good people of the sunshine state,” he said.

Earlier, Aiyedatiwa urged the people to vote for APC, saying that his predecessor, late Rotimi Akeredolu, would be happy seeing all APC winning the election.

Aiyedatiwa recalled that Akeredolu once told him that he, Aiyedatiwa, would succeed him, adding that the late governor would be glad to see this happen come Saturday.

He said that the electorate would attest to the level of development in the state, pledging that by the time he returned, he would do his best.

The National Chairman of APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, also expressed confidence that Aiyedatiwa would win the Saturday, Nov. 16 gubernatorial election.

According to him, a vote for Aiyedatiwa is a vote for unity, peace and development. (NAN)