Ondo polls: Heavy rainfall disrupts voting process, destroys polling booths

Heavy rainfall has disrupted the ongoing election process in Ijebu area of Owo Local Government of Ondo State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that the rain destroyed some election materials with the voting booths in some polling thoroughly soaked, while staff of INEC took refuge and struggled to secure the materials.

The voters also scampered to various directions to take shelter from the rain.

NAN reports that voting later commenced with security personnel keeping vigil at all polling units around the area.

At polling unit 002 in Ward 5, Ijebu-Owo area, NAN observed that voters wore their face masks, while INEC staff also made hand sanitizers and soap available for use.