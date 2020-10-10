Ondo Polls: Akeredolu’s wife debunks rumoured attack

The wife of  the Ondo State Governor,Mrs  Betty Akeredolu, on Saturday dispelled a viral video making the rounds in some quarters that she was injured in Owo at her polling unit.

She gave the hint while fielding questions from newsmen during an   interview in Akure.

Mrs Akeredolu said that  such a  desperation from  her detractors would not bring  about any spirited efforts  that can soil her reputations.

According to her, “I am happy you asked this question for the world to see what detractors are trying to do; to damage the exercise.”

She said that within few minutes of the video going viral, she had been receiving calls and text messages.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the purported video had gone viral in the  early hours of Saturday  on  the social media.

The video was titled: “Akeredolu’s wife injured, three killed as Governor’s details invade polling unit.”

The governor’s wife described the video as ‘doctored’ by  those who hated her and  who were bent on misinforming the public, especially, during this electioneering.

She said the victory of her husband at the polls  was non-negotiable, calling on the  members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be vigilant and  be proactive as  soon as the results start trickling in.(NAN)

