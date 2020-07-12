Ondo poll: You can’t dictate mode of primary, APC tells aspirants

Share the news













The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State says no governorship aspirant can dictate the mode of primary to be used for the party’s July 20 governorship primary in the state.

The party said this in a statement by Mr Alex Kalejaiye, the state’s Publicity Secretary, on Sunday in Akure.

The statement said in part: “The attention of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to an aggressive agitation for a mode of primary ahead of the governorship election in October this year.

“We wish to place it on record that it is inconceivable that aspirants would dictate to the party on which mode to adopt.

“The chapter is duty-bound to underscore a salient point; that it is the prerogative of the national secretariat to decide which ofthe modes, pelt out in the party constitution should be adopted for each state at any point in time.

“For the sake of emphasis, the party’s constitution approves three modes of primaries to select its candidates for an election: direct, indirect and consensus.

” Any of these could be chosen at random, depending on the discretion of the supervising authority.

” The supervising authority in this regard is the Gov. Mai- Mala Bunni-led Caretaker Committee, and saddled with the responsibility to decide the option for Ondo State 2020.”

Kalejaiye added that the state was disturbed by the inflammatory statements credited to some of governorship aspirants, “especially those laden with threats to ensure that the state chapter is brought down where their wish is not granted.”

According to him, a committed party member would not embark on actions or utterances that would cast aspersions on its leadership at all levels.

“He would rather prefer to work assiduously towards the victory of his party at any election.

“It is imperative for aspirants, like students preparing for examination, to abide by the rules and guidelines from the national secretariat, so long these rules are not at variance with the contents of the party constitution.

“The efforts to set a terrible precedent for the party by allowing aspirants to dictate what mode to adopt for an election, should be invested in quality and decent campaigns to sell their candidacy to party elders, leaders and members.

“These groups will definitely speak, directly or through the party structures,” he stated.

The spokesman noted that the state secretariat’s concern was to promote all genuine efforts geared toward a rancour-free primary election and produce a candidate who would retain the state for the party on Oct. 10.(NAN)

Related