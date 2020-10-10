Ondo Poll: Voters troop out in large numbers, observe COVID-19 protocols

Large numbers of voters trooped out on Saturday to cast their votes for their desired candidates at the ongoing Ondo State governorship elections holding across the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A check by NAN correspondent to units 16, 17, ward 2, New Garage; unit 13 Ward 2, St. Mary Primary School; and units 19, 20 ward 1, Local Government, revealed that the voters also complied with Covid-19 protocols by wearing face masks and keeping social distancing in their large numbers to vote.

NAN also reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials were punctual for accreditation as security was beefed up in all polling units visited.

NAN also reports that there was no report of card readers failure at the units visited as voters also conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

An octogenarian voter at unit 16, ward 2, New Garage, Mr Samuel Crown, said that the election process was going on smoothly and that the electoral officers and security agencies were performing their duties accordingly.

“I am here to exercise my franchise, I think the process is okay as INEC officials and securities conducted themselves well,” he said.

A 63-year-old voter, Mrs Adenine Folawe, at unit 17, ward 2, New Garage, also said that voters trooped out in their masses to vote their preffered candidates.

She said that voters observed the covid-19 protocols and conducted themselves in good manners in order to cast their votes.

Mr Rufus Omosule, a voter at unit 13, Ward 2, St. Peter’s Primary School, told NAN that tbe crowd was impressive adding that the electoral officers were punctual and doing their work as expected.

“The turnout is impressive and, tbe electioneering process was going fine; the INEC officials were up and doing, I only hope they will sustain it untill the end of the process,” he said.

Another voter at unit 19, ward 2, Local Government, Mrs Funmilayo Adekakun, also said that voters obeyed the Covid-19 protocols as they wore their face masks and kept social distancing.

She noted that that the security environment was calm and devoid of any rancour saying that security operatives were doing their works perfectly.

“The environment here is calm and devoid of any rancour as security operatives were on ground performing their duties,” she said. (NAN)