Ondo poll: security agencies enforce restriction in vehicular movement

The security agencies on Saturday enforced the restrictions in vehicular movement in the Akure metropolis as the state governorship election is in the progress, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that men of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Army, were seen at strategic positions and on major roads to ensure compliance with the vehicle restriction order.

Road blocks were mounted at various intersections within the town while security patrol teams of the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Army were seen on major roads of the Ondo State capital.

Some of the roads included the Adekunle Ajasin Road, Oba-Ile Road, and the Akure-Owo road, among others.

Security personnel were also seen at all the polling units, to ensure a peaceful conduct of voting, as well as the security of voting materials, INEC officials and voters exercising their franchise.

Ondo State has a population of 3.5 million, with 1.47 million registered voters scattered across 3,009 polling units in 18 local government areas.

A total of 17 political parties are contesting in the governorship election. (NAN)