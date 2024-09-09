Ondo Poll: INEC Opens Portal for Online Accreditation of Journalists, Media Organizations

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the dedicated portal for online accreditation of journalists and media organisations to cover the Ondo State Governorship election has been open on Monday, 9th September,

This is contained in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun made available to newsmen.

Olumekun noted that the portal would automatically shut down at 12 midnight on Thursday 31st October 2024.

He stated,”The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is pleased to announce that the dedicated portal for online accreditation of journalists and media organisations wishing to cover the Ondo State Governorship election scheduled for 16th November 2024 will open today Monday 9th September 2024. It will automatically shut down at 12 midnight on Thursday 31st October 2024.

“Interested media organisations wishing to deploy journalists and technical staff to cover the election are by this notice required to apply via https://imap.inecnigeria.org

“We implore prospective applicants to do the needful well ahead of the 31st October deadline. There will be no deadline extension, while late submission will not be entertained.”