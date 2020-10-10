Ondo Poll: I am confident of victory, says Jegede

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, on Saturday said that he was sure of emerging victorious in the governorship election in Ondo State.

Jedege spoke with newsmen shortly after he cast his vote at Ward 2, Unit 9 at Sacred Heart Primary School in Akure.

Jedege, who waited for about 30minutes on queue before the card reader could clear him to vote, expressed his dissatisfaction over the malfunctioning of the card reader.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to put more efforts into making the card readers to work perfectly well to enable the electorate to cast their votes.

Earlier, there was a downpour but thousands of prospective voters defied it and waited at their polling units to cast their votes.