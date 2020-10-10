Ondo Poll: I am confident of victory, says Jegede

The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede,  on Saturday said that he was sure of emerging  victorious  in the governorship election in Ondo State.

Jedege spoke with newsmen shortly after he cast his vote at Ward 2,  Unit 9 at Sacred Heart Primary School in Akure.

Jedege, who waited for about 30minutes on queue before  the  card reader could clear him to vote, expressed his dissatisfaction over the malfunctioning of the card reader.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to put more efforts into making the card readers to work perfectly  well to enable the electorate to cast their votes.

Earlier, there was a downpour but thousands of prospective voters defied  it and  waited  at their polling units to cast their votes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jegede who arrived his polling unit  for accreditation and voting in company with his wife, Eno Jegede, expressed delight with the large turnout of voters.

The PDP’s  candidate declined the offer  to cast his vote ahead of intending voters  he met on a long queue.

“I won’t vote ahead of the people I met here. These people left some other duties to come and perform their civic responsibilities.

“Nobody is above the law and we must lay good examples to enhance the true democratic culture,” he said. (NAN)

