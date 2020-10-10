Ondo poll: High turnout of voters in Ikare-Akoko

There was a high turnout of voters in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of the Akoko North-East Local Government area of Ondo State for the governorship election in the state in the early hours of Saturday.

Many polling units visited by NAN correspondents as at 7:30am recorded a high turnout of voters who lined up in orderly queues to perform their civic duty.

In the Ikare township, all shops were locked, while security agencies were at various places, including the polling centres, while military personnel manned some major roads leading to Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, scrutinising vehicles.

Also Nigeria Police personnel, as well as FRSC and NSCDC officials mounted some road blocks in parts of the metropolis.

Mr Ademola Iyiola, a Presiding Officer at Unit 002, Orun Ward 1, told NAN that accreditation and voting in the election commenced in his Polling Unit at exactly 8:30am, with a fairly large turnout of voters.

“We started at exactly 8:30am and we followed the INEC guidelines religiously before anybody was allowed to vote.