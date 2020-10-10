Ondo Poll: Food vendors, others make brisk business at polling units

Food and other consumable vendors made brisk businesses at polling units in Okitipupa during Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most of the electorate who trooped out to cast their votes were seen buying foods, minerals, bottle water, chinchin, puff-puff (Deep fried dough), biscuits and other items.

Some of the vendors who spoke with NAN said that they made good money from voters at the units.

They also said they needed to bring out their wares since the election had grounded movement.

A food vendor, Mrs Modeola Ajayi, “I made some money today as many people bought from me today and am happy,”