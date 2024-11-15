Ondo  Poll: Electoral Hub Tasks Stakeholders On Peaceful, Credible Process

Ahead of the Ondo State governorship election scheduled for November 16, 2024, The Electoral Hub has called on all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a pre-election statement, the organization’s Director, Princess Hamman-Obels emphasized the importance of safeguarding electoral integrity and urged political parties, candidates, voters, and civil society organizations to collaborate in fostering a transparent and violence-free election.

She noted that the Electoral Hub, a knowledge and advocacy center promoting electoral accountability, outlined expectations for the election, which include strict adherence to electoral laws, enhanced security measures, and active monitoring of the process to ensure the will of the voters is respected.

She stressed the need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prioritize transparency and for law enforcement to maintain neutrality.

Hamman-Obels also highlighted lessons from the recent Edo State election, which saw increased voter participation and effective use of technologies like the Bi-Modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

However, she noted concerns over irregularities, lack of transparency in results collation, and reports of violence, urging stakeholders in Ondo to address these issues proactively.

She said,”As we prepare for the Ondo State Governorship Election, The Electoral Hub urges all stakeholders: political parties, candidates, CSOs, and voters to collectively commit to a peaceful process.

“We call on all stakeholders and good people of Ondo State to protect and safeguard the integrity of the election. Let’s learn from past experiences and work towards an outcome that truly represents the will of the people of Ondo State.“

Additionally, Hamman-Obels condemned allegations of bias against Ondo’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola, cautioning against unsubstantiated claims that could undermine public trust. She called for issue-based campaigns and urged voters to prioritize informed decision-making while participating in the democratic process.

“The will of the voters must remain the foundation of governance,” she said, reiterating the organization’s commitment to monitoring the election and promoting accountability to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

As Ondo State prepares for this critical election, The Electoral Hub’s message underscores the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to uphold democratic principles and ensure a process that reflects the people’s choice.