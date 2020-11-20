Ondo poll: Court fixes Dec. 14 for judgment in suit challenging Akeredolu’s candidacy

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, fixed Dec. 14 for judgment in a suit challenging the validity of the primary election that produced Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State as All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate in the Oct. 10 poll.

Justice Okon Abang fixed the date after taking arguments from parties in the suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/886/2020 filed on Aug. 3 by Dr Nath Adojutelegan, an APC governorship aspirant in the state election.