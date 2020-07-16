Ondo poll: APC constitutes Primary Election, Appeal Committees

Share the news













The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a Primary Election Committee, headed by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi and an Appeal Committee, chaired by Mr Chris Baywood, for the July 20 poll in Ondo State.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Nabena said: “Ahead of the APC Ondo State Governorship Primary Election slated for July 20, 2020, the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has constituted Primary Election and Appeal Committees.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, will chair the Primary Election Committee while Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe will chair the Primary Election Appeal Committee.

“Members of the Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Committee, has Olorogun o’tega Emerhor as the Secretary.

“Committee’s members are Alwan Hassan, Chief Samuel Sambo, Hajiya Binta Salihu, M Emma Andy, Dr Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu and Mrs Margret Ngozi Igwe,’’ he said.

Nabena added that the Election Appeal Committee, chaired by Baywood, has Arch. Abdulmuni Okara as Secretary, while Mr Festus Fientes, Mr Okon Owoefiak, Mr Abba Isah, Alhaji Umar Duhu, Hon. Sani El-katuzu, Mrs Osuere Eunice and Emeka Agaba would serve as members.

He said that the committees would be inaugurated by the party’s acting national chairman. (NAN)

