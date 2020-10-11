Ondo Poll: Akeredolu’s victory, a referendum on performance — Lagos APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter, has congratulated Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over his reelection in Saturday’s gubernatorial poll in the state.

The Lagos APC, in a statement on Sunday by its Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, said that Akeredolu’s victory was a referendum on his achievements in his first term.

“Lagos State APC wishes to congratulate Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his re-election as the executive governor of Ondo State.

“The victory is a referendum on his sterling performance in the first term to the commendation and appreciation of the good people of Ondo State, but to the consternation and bewilderment of his political opponents.

“His victory is a further testimony of Ondo State as progressive that is desirous and deserving of good governance,” Oladejo said.

According to him, the majority endorsement of Akeredolu in the poll is a challenge to build on his past achievements and address the yearnings of the people.

He said that the victory of the ruling APC showed that the opposition was no match whenever party had all hands on deck working for the overall interest of the party.

” It reinforces our conviction that the loss of Edo State was an own goal which is not beyond redemption in the near future.

“By the same token, we congratulate Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who, as the Chairman of the Ondo State Campaign Council for Governorship election, brought his Midas touch to bear to ensure the desired result.

“Hopefully, governance which has literally grounded to a halt in the opposition PDP states as a result of their governors’ desperation to snatch victory in APC states will now mercifully resume,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the candidate of APC, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the winner of Ondo gubernatorial election.

Akeredolu polled a total of 292, 830 votes to beat his closest rival, Eyitayo Jegede, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who who polled 195,791 votes.

Jegede also lost to Akeredolu in the 2016 governorship election. (NAN)