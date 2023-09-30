Ondo: Police rescue 8 kidnapped CAC members

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Ondo State Police Command on Saturday said it had rescued eight Christian worshippers who were kidnapped on Friday afternoon by gunmen at Elegbeka in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The abducted persons are members of the Christ Apostolic Church(CAC), Oke Igan, Akure, the state capital.

The victims were said to be travelling in the church bus to Ifon, in Ose council area of the state for a burial ceremony, when they waylaid and dragged in to the bush by the gunmen.

SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Police Spokesperson, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the victims were rescued unhurt.

Odunlami-Omisanya said those rescued were seven women and one man, while efforts were on to rescue others unhurt.

“Good news!, 8 victims rescued, effort is on to rescue others unhurt.

“The victims said that they were on their way to a wake keep; on getting to Ajagbale via Elegbeka on Ifon/Owo expressway, they were accosted by five gunmen who shot sporadically and forcefully took them in to the bush,” she said. (NAN)

