Ondo PDP unmoved by recent defection of some leaders, says Chairman

By Segun Giwa

The Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is unmoved by the recent wave of defection of some of its leaders across the state to other parties.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Mr Fatai Adams, made this known while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

”I am sure that many of the defectors will soon return to the party when the time comes. What is happening is not strange.

”When a party loses in a big election like the presidential election, such defections are bound to happen.

”Some are leaving, some are coming in. That is politics. Some of them are on a voyage to search for political relevance or daily bread,” he said.

Adams said:”when the daily bread is not coming, they will come back. We have no cause to worry over the defection.

“What is the contribution of those defectors in the last election. We will bounce back in the state”.

He also said that the PDP was ready to participate in the upcoming local government council’s election in the state.

The party, he said, has conducted its primaries to elect candidates for the 2024 local government elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ondo Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) had shifted the councils poll from Dec. 16 to February 2024

.Adams said candidates emerged through a transparent processes.

“It is not on our place to reject the creation of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs). If the government says it wants to conduct elections into the newly created LCDAs, we are ready and prepared,” he said. (NAN)

