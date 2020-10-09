Ondo: OAU Vice-Chancellor is not our returning officer – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied appointing the Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, as the Returning Officer for the Ondo Governorship election, holding on Saturday.

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, denied the story in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Okoye said INEC’s attention has been drawn to a press conference addressed by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council and Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Thursday in Akure in which he alleged that the Commission has appointed Ogunbodede as the Returning Officer for the Ondo election.

Makinde also alleged that Ogunbodede is a known crony of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and might not be a fair to all in the election, and called for his immediate replacement.