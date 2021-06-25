Ondo NSCDC seeks more collaborations with sister agencies

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has called for more strategies with other sister agencies to forestall the rising rate of crimes in the state.The new State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Hammed Abodunrin, made the call during his familiarisation visit to the State Director of DSS, Commissioner of Police, and the Brigade Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, on Friday in Akure.Abodunrin said that a state bedevilled by vandalism, kidnapping, banditry, sexual gender-based violence and other criminalities could not know peace.The NSCDC commandant said there was need for collective efforts in ameliorating and eradicating the menace of insecurity.

He said that the move would increase the fight against crimes, and all forms of criminality in the state.“This command has enjoyed a robust working relationship with all her sister agencies overtime in the state.“I believe that the relationship will further be strengthened through training and re-training of personnel, sharing of intelligence and taking proactive measures to nip in the bud all criminal activities in the state.“We are appreciating the relentless efforts and collaboration with the Police, DSS and Nigeria Army, most especially during the joint operations in the enforcement of law and order in the state.“Our sister agencies, especially the Nigerian Army, has continued to be at the forefront in the fight against insurgency and the protection of the country against external aggression,” Abodunrin said.In his remarks, the DSS State Director, said that the “situation of the country calls for synergy amongst the critical stakeholders in the security terrain”.

Rasheed, therefore, promised that the service command would continue to collaborate with the NSCDC to combat insecurity in the state.Also, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami, said that the state had been very peaceful as the security agencies never rested on their oars.Salami said that collaborations of the security heads in the state would definitely fortify the security architecture.“

The show of strength operations will continually send warning signals to all crime perpetrators that there is no hiding place for criminals in Ondo State,” Salami said.In his remarks, Brig.-Gen. Yakubu Yahaya, commended NSCDC in the state for exhibiting professionalism and synergising with the brigade in the past joint operations.Yahaya affirmed his continuous support to the NSCDC, Ondo Command, in terms of capacity building and manpower development.He, therefore, encouraged senior staff officers of both security agencies to reciprocate the gesture among the rank and file, so as to enhance an atmosphere void of inter-agency rivalries. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...