Ondo: NSCDC apprehends 3 over illegal mining, armoured cable theft

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), command in Ondo State, says it has apprehended three persons over alleged illegal mining, and armoured cable theft in the state..

DSC Daniel Aidamenbor, NSCDC

Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed this in a statement in Akure on Wednesday.

Aidamenbor said that two of the suspects were apprehended on Aug. 13 over illegal mining activities at Oke-Igbo, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo area of the state.

He said that the suspects, Modashiru Nasiru, 18, and Hassan Yaya, 19, were indulging in unlicenced minding activities.

The public relations officer further disclosed that another suspect, Aloa Segun, 40, was apprehended over armoured cable theft.

Aidamenbor, said that during investigation, armoured cables, recline cables and a generator, all valued N3.3m were recovered from the suspect.

He said that the suspects would be prosecuted as soon as investigations were concluded.(NAN)