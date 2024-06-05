Ondo NNPP governorship candidate withdraws from race

Mr Israel Ayeni, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in the Nov. 16 election in Ondo State, has withdrawn from the race.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ayeni got the party’s ticket by polling 100 votes to defeat his sole rival, Prof. Ibrahim Ajagunna, at the party’s primary on April 26.

Ayeni, in his letter of withdrawal made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Akure, said that his withdrawal was in the interest of the party.

“ I, Ayeni, Oluwatosin Israel, a governorship candidate of NNPP for the November 16, 2024 election in Ondo State, hereby voluntarily withdraw my candidacy from the contest.

“My withdrawal is in the best interest of our great party, NNPP,” the letter read.

Also, Mr Peter Olagookun, the NNPP State Chairman, who confirmed the withdrawal of the candidate, said that Ayeni willingly withdrew his candidacy to give way for better candidacy of the party.

Olagookun, who spoke to NAN on telephone, said that there would be a substitution governorship primary of the party on Wednesday.

He said that the change of the party’s candidacy would further strengthen the party for victory in the forthcoming governorship election in the state. (NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke