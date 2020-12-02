Ondo: NDE trains 400 women on soap, candle making

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 400 women and youths in soap and candle making, and allied products production in the three senatorial districts of Ondo State. Dr Nasiru Ladan, Director General (DG) of NDE made this known at the launch of cosmetology intensive training for women and the youth on Wednesday in Akure. Ladan, who was represented by the State Coordinator of NDE, Mr Dare Awokoya said the gesture was part of the directorate’s efforts to meet ever increasing challenges of job creation and generation in the country.

According to him, NDE had initiated series of programmes and schemes that were of immense benefit to the unemployed with a view to create skills that would have far reaching impact on the lives of millions of youths. “The vocational skills development department of NDE has carefully selected a total of 400 women across the three senatorial districts in Ondo State. “The training is to address unemployed women and youths in soap making and allied products like insecticides, Dettol, Izal, perfumes, shampoo pomade and candle making,” Ladan said. He said that no fewer than 100 trainees had earlier benefited from the directorate’s sustainable agricultural development programme. Ladan said the participants were trained on modern agricultural practices especially in the area of raising broiler chicks.

“Also, the special public works department of the directorate has launched its Graduate Attachment Programme in which 50 unemployed youths benefited from the internship programme,” he announced. The DG promised that more programmes would be on board for the youth across the state. He urged beneficiaries of all the schemes in the state to take their trainings seriously in order to have value for the money spent so that the training programme could be sustained. (NAN)