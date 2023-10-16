Ondo monarch to honour Makinde for good governance

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is set to be honoured by the Osemawe and Paramount Ruler of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Dr Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, for his outstanding achievements in office as governor.



The monarch, who made this known through a delegation that paid a courtesy visit to the governor in Ibadan, on Saturday, lauded him for “his numerous and unprecedented achievements spanning infrastructure, education and promotion of businesses in the state.”





The representatives of the monarch presented an invitation to Governor Makinde, who is expected to deliver an anniversary lecture in an event to celebrate the monarch’s 17th coronation and 70th birthday anniversary, slated for November 11, 2023, in Ondo, Ondo State.



Governor Makinde was equally presented with a letter notifying him of the planned conferment of a chieftaincy title on him by the Ondo monarch.





Speaking on behalf of the Osemawe, the chairman, Protocol and Logistics sub-committee for the event, Otunba Dr Seyi Roberts, said the monarch appreciates the good work the governor is doing in Oyo State.



Noting that the monarch has been proud of the governor, Roberts added that the monarch believed that Governor Makinde would do more in his efforts to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state, if he is appreciated.





The royal father equally urged other leaders to emulate Makinde’s sterling leadership, adding that the conferment of the chieftaincy title is in acknowledgment of the governor’s passion, commitment and service to humanity in the state and across the country.



Other members of the Ondo delegation are High Chief (Dr) Mrs Modupe Oluwole and Mr Ayodele Akintunde (SAN).

