Ondo LGA workers return to renovated secretariat razed by #EndSARS protesters

Workers at the Okitipupa Local Government Council in Ondo State returned to the renovated council’s secretariat on Friday, one year after it was razed during the #EndSARS protests.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that #EndSARS protesters also burnt a police station and the Okitipupa Oil Palm Company during the protests on Oct. 22, 2020.

They equally razed the building housing a High Court, Customary and Magistrates courts and other government’s property.

Addressing the council workers, the Vice-Chairman of the council, Mr Ola Iwaeni, congratulated them for returning to the newly-renovated secretariat and their duty posts after managing a temporary office since 2020.

Iwaeni appreciated Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for his prompt intervention in rebuilding the secretariat.

“We appreciate the governor for his prompt intervention; we commend the steadfast and financial contribution of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to the cause of the renovation.

“We also appreciate the moral and financial contribution of notable Ikale sons and daughters home and abroad for making the renovation of the council secretariat a success, he said.

Iwaeni also announced the decision of the council to embark on an aggressive tax drive which he said would bring money to the council.

In his remarks, Mr Johnson Ikuejamuwa, the council secretary who is also the Chairman of the rebuilding committee also appreciated all donors and prayed that God would replenish them.

He also tasked all workers to redouble their efforts in ensuring that they did their best in their service delivery to the council and to the state.

Mr Omoniyi Adesokan, NULGE Chairman in the council also commended the workers for their sacrifices of forfeiture of parts of their salaries to the renovation of the secretariat.

He also commended Mr Larry Ogunmusire, a PDP stalwart and former council chairman for his sportsmanship and kindness in releasing his personal house as a temporary secretariat since the #EndSARS incident.

NAN reports that the council workers were seen in a happy mood as they carried out their individual duties at the renovated secretariat. (NAN)

