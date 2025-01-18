Ondo LG Poll: Outgoing LG chairman commends electoral process

Mr Akinrinwa Igbekele, the outgoing Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, has commended the conduct of the Local Government election in the state.

By Aderemi Bamgbose



Igbekele, who voted in his Unit 13 Ward 13, in Okitipupa on Saturday, said that the electoral process was hitch-free and without rancour.

He commended the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) adhoc staff for their punctuality and dedication to duty.

The outgoing chairman also hailed security agents for their uprightness and dedication to duty.

This, according to him, ensured the peaceful conduct of the election across the state.

Igbekele also praised residents of the LGA for trooping out enmasse to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As for me, the election was peaceful and voters trooped out enmasse. APC is coasting to victory in this election because it was free, fair and credible.

“I thank the ODIEC adhoc staff for their punctuality, the security agencies for making the atmosphere peaceful without any rancour and the voters who troop out to exercise their franchise for APC,” Igbekele said. (NAN