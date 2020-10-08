Ondo: INEC Chairman seeks consolidation, asks staff to ensure transparent election

Chairman of Independent National Electoral Election, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu has urged the commission’s staff to ensure consolidation on the gains of the recent, widely acclaimed successful poll in Edo by making Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ondo State transparent.

Read the chairman’s message below:

Ondo Governorship Election

10th October 2020

MESSAGE FROM THE INEC CHAIRMAN

About three weeks ago, on the eve of the Edo State Governorship election, I appealed to the hardworking staff of the Commission to rise to the occasion and deliver a free, fair and credible process in accordance with our established policy. Indeed, our staff members, assisted by the security agencies and other critical stakeholders, did not spare any effort in ensuring the successful conduct of the election. Clearly, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are pleased with the outcome and we are encouraged by their commendations.

However, we cannot afford to rest on our oars. Another end-of-tenure Governorship election is upon us. There is now an even higher expectation on Ondo State. We must consolidate on our recent achievement and account for every single vote cast on 10th October in a transparent manner which will ensure that only the choice of the electorate prevails.

I therefore implore all of you to resist any form of temptation and let your individual actions be guided by the extant laws and good conscience. Always remember that any unethical action by one INEC official is capable of rubbing off on all of us. Remain vigilant, principled and committed to the mission and vision of the Commission.

Thank you all for your efforts.

Abuja, Thursday 8th October 2020