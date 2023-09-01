Ondo indigenes hail appointment of NDDC representative





By Aderemi Bamgbose

The indigenes of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have commended President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Kolade Akinjo as the state’s representative on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board.

The indigenes in a solidarity walk on Friday in Igbokoda, said it was a fair appointment for Akinjo, a PDP stalwart and immediate past member, representing Ilaje/Ese -Odo Federal Constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu on Aug. 29 approved the appointment of 17 board members of the NDDC, including Ifedayo Abegunde Executive Director and Akinjo as state representative, both from Ondo State

NAN also reports that the appointment of Akinjo has since generated controversies as members of the APC claimed that his appointment was not fair to party loyalists.

Some of the indigenes who spoke with NAN in separate interviews during the walk, commended Tinubu over his stance of building a government of national unity.

They added that Akinjo deserved the appointment, being a good representatative of the people.

They also said that the agitators over the appointment should sheath their swords.

According to them, Akinjo is from the mandated oil producing area of Ilaje/Ese-Odo LGA.

Mr Femi Akinlo, former leader of PDP in Ilaje LGA, said that Akinjo deserved the appointment despite being in an opposition party.

“He is a grassroots mobiliser who has impacted meaningfully in the lives of the downtrodden in his constituency.

“Tinubu’s stance on government of unity devoid of partisan politics is commendable, this is based on Akinjo’s appointment. I think it is a good development to move the country forward,” he said.

Mrs Lucy Ojajuni, Women Leader in Ilaje LGA, also said Akinjo’s appointment was a reflection of his good deeds and representation to the people of Ilaje/Ese-Odo Constituency.

“Women in Ilaje thank Tinubu for appointing our son, it’s a well deserved appointment. Akinjo has served the people and needs to be compensated, let us all support him,” Ojajuni said.

An APC member from Ese-Odo LGA, Temitope Olowolayemo, supported the appointment.

“Akinjo is a son of the soil, he deserves the appointment and of course from the mandate area of oil production. I think agitators should sheath their swords, so that we can move forward in this state and country,” Olowolayemo said.

NAN reports that the indigenes staged a solidarity walk from College Road, through Naval Base Road to Sabo junction in Igbokoda, Ilaje LGA.

Meanwhile, efforts by NAN to speak with Mr Goke Jatuwase, an APC stalwart and immediate past chairman of Ilaje LGA over the matter proved abortive, as his mobile phone was not reachable and message sent to his phone was not replied. (NAN)

