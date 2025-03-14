Ondo: ICPC inaugurates anti-corruption club in secondary school

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Ondo State, on Friday, inaugurated a Student Anti-Corruption Club

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Ondo State, on Friday, inaugurated a Student Anti-Corruption Club to strengthen youth integrity efforts in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the club was set up in collaboration with the ICPC Anti-Corruption Community Development Service (CDS) Group, which held at Brightstars College, Oke-Aro, Akure.

Mr Tiku Menge, Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, explained that the commission’s focus was on youth-centered integrity initiatives.

Menge, represented by Mr Jenmi Owolabi, Head of the Public Enlightenment and Education Unit, ICPC, Ondo State, expressed the commission’s commitment to promoting ethical leadership from a young age.

According to him, the anti-corruption club is set up to promote integrity among Nigeria’s youth.

“It has become imperative for all students to key into anti-corruption principles and become role models of integrity.

“The new anti-corruption club members will be inducted and will act as integrity ambassadors in their school.

“Also, the combined teaching will build the school’s ability to promote integrity among students,” he said.

In his welcome speech, the Principal of Brightstars College, Mrs. Abimbola Akinwumi, thanked the ICPC for choosing the school for the program.

Akinwumi said that there was need to teach students integrity and ethical values early, as it would help fight corruption in Nigeria. (NAN)