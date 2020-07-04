Ondo guber poll: Odimayo appoints campaign DG, others

Share the news













An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Mr Jimi Odimayo, has appointed Mr Bailey Aronmolase as his pre-primary campaign Director-General (DG).

The APC will hold its governorship primary on July 20.

Odimayo announced the appointment in a statement issued by his Director of Media and Communication, Mr Yemi Akintomide, on Friday in Akure.

He also announced Mr Agbede Sunday (Ondo North Senatorial District), Chief Segun Oniwaje (Ondo South Senatorial District) and Chief Bayo Olafusi (Ondo Central Senatorial District) as Deputy DGs.

Odimayo named a former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Yinka Oladapo, as Director of Women Affairs of his campaign council.

According to him, Oladapo would also be assisted by three deputies, namely: Mrs Raji Febisola (Ondo North), Mrs Olabisi Ojo Babatunde (Ondo Central) and Mrs Afolabi Damilola (Ondo South).

Odimayo also appointed a seven-man Advisory Council for effective leadership and coordination of the campaign council. (NAN)

