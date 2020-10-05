Ondo Guber: Court fixes Oct. 26 to hear AAC governorship candidate’s listing error

A Federal High Court in Akure has fixed Oct. 10 to hear a suit of error in listing of name of the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress(AAC) by INEC in the Oct. 10, gubernatorial election.

Justice Abdul Onabanjo,therefore, adjourned the hearing until Oct. 26.

The flag-bearer of the AAC, Mr Samuel Omotoso, dragged his party National Chairman and INEC for enlisting him as the running-mate of the party instead of the Governorship candidate of the party.

Omotoso, through his counsel, Mr Oladele Oladejo, prayed that removal and omission of his name from the list published by INEC on Aug. 20, 2020 having fulfilled all conditions precedent and stipulated, obtained filled and submitted all necessary forms is unlawful, illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.