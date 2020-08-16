Ondo guber: APC’s victory’ll be landslide,says Sanwo-Olu

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Chairman of the All Progressives Council (APC) National Campaign Council for the election and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday said the ruling party’s victory in the gubernatorial poll would be a landslide.





Governor Sanwo-Olu said APC’s confidence in the October 10 governorship election is further buoyed by the giant strides of Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) in different areas of human endeavours during his first term in the State.

Speaking during the inauguration of the 104 members of the APC National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship election by the party’s Caretaker and Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni at APC’s Secretariat in Abuja on Saturday, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured President Muhammadu Buhari and APC leadership that Ondo will remain within the fold of the All Progressives Congress.





Governor Sanwo-Olu in his acceptance speech also pledged the commitment, passion and dedication of the National Campaign Council members to deliver Ondo State to APC come October 10.

He said: “Today, our great party the All Progressives Congress has begun a march to another victory in Ondo State. I have described this journey as a repeat performance of what we did less than four years ago, when the people of Ondo State filed out in their numbers to elect my brother and friend, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Aketi) as their sixth executive governor. The only difference in this year’s experience is that our victory will be a landslide!





“Four years ago, the residents of Ondo State affirmed their belief in progressive governance and today, that belief, the validation of our party, the APC as an assemblage of well-spirited Nigerians who are poised to serve the humanity has yielded positive results with several achievements recorded by the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration.

“The need for us to do more and because we know that we can do more for the people is the reason why our party is confident of victory at the polls. The party’s confidence is further buoyed by the giant strides of Governor Akeredolu in different areas of human endeavours.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed further that: “Since APC-led Government of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was sworn in on the 24th February 2017, Ondo has moved from her hitherto parlous state and has returned to a trajectory of growth and development. This is a major feature of our party. We pride ourselves as harbinger of peace, progress and purposeful leadership wherever we have our foothold.





“Mr. Chairman, let me assure you that the tasks you have given us will be approached with the highest sense of responsibility. We know that the people of Ondo State cannot afford to return to retrogressive life after experiencing progressive governance offered by the All Progressives Congress. Therefore all the 104 members will roll up our sleeves and work hard for the victory that we truly and genuinely deserve.

“On behalf of members of the National Campaign Council, I hereby pledge our commitment, passion and dedication as we take up this national assignment to deliver Ondo State to the All Progressives Congress.”

Speaking on the task given to him to head the campaign council, Governor Sanwo-Olu said he is deeply honoured to be appointed as Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for the October 10 Governorship election in Ondo State.

He said it is humbling to lead a team of very experienced women and men who would be working with his other colleagues and stakeholders for APC to retain Ondo State in the coming election.

“This is a moment of personal honour for me, but also of deep personal responsibility. I do not take this lightly and I believe every member of this high level committee feels the same way.

“I will like to thank our great party, APC, for giving us this great opportunity to serve at the national level-it is a rare privilege and we will not take it for granted. We also thank the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Convention Committee for believing in us to retain Ondo State for our party.

“We wish to send a message of assurance to the President, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) that Ondo will remain within the fold of the All Progressives Congress.

“On this note, I wish to invite all party faithful to join the committee to achieve this task that has been placed before us by the leadership of the party. I will end by saying we are on the march to victory in Ondo State!”