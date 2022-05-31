Ondo govt trains 100 youths in fish farming

The Ondo State Government on Tuesday trained over 100 youths in modern fish farming under its Blue Revolution programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Blue Revolution programme was designed by the government to boost fish production in the state.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, while speaking at the programme in Akure, said it would improve fish value chain and boost the state revenue.

Akeredolu, represented by his Deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa said the programme would open opportunities like production of fingerlings, fish farming equipments, shrimp production, feed production and enhancement of protein intake.

The governor, who observed that the country was still lagging behind on the United Nation’s standard in terms of animal protein intake, said that government would partner a Neitherland company, Indigo fisheries, in building Aquaculture resource centre in the state.

“My dear people, we cannot continue to rely on importation of fish when we have seemingly idle water bodies. We cannot continue to complain about unemployment when we have openings that we can exploit to create self sustaining jobs.

“Our population is increasing as a country, we are at present over 200 million. We are grossly below the United Nations standard in terms of animal protein intake.

“You can see why we have to redouble our efforts. World demand for fish is increasing continuously and I see this as an opportunity for us. We have no reason for the under-utilisation of our water bodies like Igbara Oke Multi-purpose Dam, Awara Dam, Ogbese, Oluwa, Ose etc.

“Food security, self sustaining job creation, enhanced protein intake, improved IGR and source of foreign exchange,” he said.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture and Agric-business, Pastor Akin Olotu, said the trainees would be exposed to mechanised way of rearing various species of fish for local and international production.

“Our Southern Senatorial District should be hub of Aquaculture. We have rivers that are underutilised.

“We have assembled young participants. Availability is key; make yourself available. You don’t need certificate as long as you are teachable,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Mr Olayato Aribo, appreciated the governor for using agriculture as a major source of employment in the state.

A participant, Mr Monday Thomas, appreciated the state government for the opportunity to be part of the beneficiaries of the programme. (NAN)

