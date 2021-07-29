Ondo Govt. to address maternal, perinatal deaths

The Ondo State Government (ODSG) on Thursday said that it had mapped out strategies to address maternal and perinatal deaths in the state.

Mrs Folukemi Aladenola, the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Health, said this in Akure during a one-day validation of the 2017-2019 report on Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR).

Aladenola said that the government would compile the list of all traditional birth attendants across the state and find ways of partnering them in ensuring safety of pregnant women and their expected babies.

She said that the collaboration was needed, because the state government was interested in maternal and child health and would do everything to avoid deaths attached to delivery.

According to her, the government is not resting in saving lives, adding that pregnancy is a thing of joy and must not be seen as a threat to life.

The permanent secretary explained that the government had been able to provide funds and facilities for MPDSR.

“We have been able to provide funding to recruit those that will be monitoring and supporting facilities and the ministry as well has committed funds for their training to update their knowledge in terms of capacity building.

“The ‘Abiyamo’ programme, which is maternal health, is part of it. We try to strengthen the facility level in terms of maternal health to make sure that there is nothing like maternal death in Ondo state.

“This will contribute to effective healthcare and social welfare, which is part of the eight-point agenda, named the Redeemed, of the present administration,” she said.

She, therefore, advised all stakeholders to work together to ensure that pregnant women could deliver safely.

Also, the Chairman of MPDSR, Dr Adesina Akintan, said that MPDSR aimed at preventing the recurrence of stillbirths and the deaths of pregnant women and babies within a short time of delivery.

“Perinatal means either stillbirth or babies that die within first week of delivery. We are tracking women and children that die and inform appropriate authorities and review causes of their deaths and other contributory factors.

“We will bring out our recommendations that if implemented, they will prevent recurrence, ” he stated.

He added that MPDSR law mandated individuals to report pregnant women and perinatal deaths to appropriate authorities, saying that failure to report attracted punishment. (NAN)

